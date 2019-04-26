Barrels & Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to Big White Jan 20 to 27, 2020. Photo: Big White

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Big White Ski Resort has been tagged to host the first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013.

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to the Okanagan January 2020. In its inaugural Okanagan debut, the world cup will feature both individual events as well as team events.

“Way back when, we were one of the first resorts in Canada to embrace snowboarding. We built TELUS Park and we welcomed the snowboard fraternity to one of the only dedicated super pipes and dedicated snowboardcross courses in Canada,” said Big White’s Michael J. Ballingall.

“Now we will roll out the red carpet and welcome the world as we proudly host a World Cup Snowboardcross next year.”

READ MORE: Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

READ MORE: Kelowna bike share services up in the air

Tess Critchlow, current national champion and top Canadian finisher at the 2018 Olympics, grew up riding at Big White.

“It will mean a lot to compete in our home country again, and even more at my home mountain. I think it will be a super exciting atmosphere up at Big White during the races,” said Critchlow.

“Big White and B.C. in general is such a beautiful place and has so much to offer. It’s easy to fall in love with the breathtaking views, vibrant food scene and friendly culture. I think competitors and viewers alike will really enjoy being here for the event.”

READ MORE:Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

The event is a part of the Canada Snowboard World Cup Snowboard Tour, which will be the only nation worldwide to host a world cup in all Olympic andParalympic disciplines in 2020.

The world cup runs at Big White Jan. 20 to 27, 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Just Posted

Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup makes Okanagan debut in 2020.

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Okanagan talent heading to 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Team BC is ready for another strong showing at the tournment starting May 7

Rockets confident in position at upcoming WHL draft

The Rockets hold the 5th overall pick at the May 2 draft

Coming together in Lake Country for Wounded Warriors Day

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park teams with the Okanagan Chain Gang to raise money for WWC

Fashion Fridays: Style your white blouse

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Okanagan man who wrestled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

Research has shown that people have a tendency to project human traits onto robots

Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

Ospreys are flying back to nest in Osoyoos for the summer

Most Read