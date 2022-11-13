Big West Wrestling is hosting its 11th anniversary matches at the Rutland Centennial Hall on Friday, Nov 18 (Photo - Big West Wrestling/Facebook)

Big West Wrestling back in Kelowna to celebrate 11th anniversary

Tickets are available at for $15 at Pitch Black Tattoo and Players Choice Sports or online

Big West Wrestling is going back to where it started to celebrate its 11th anniversary.

After leaving Kelowna during the pandemic to help build wrestling in Inuvik, Northwest Territories, Big West Wrestling owner Marty ‘Sugar’ Solotki came back to town earlier this year to bring back his company after a two-year break.

On Sept. 9, Solotki hosted his first event since returning to town in Rutland and hasn’t stopped since. Over the last two months, Big West Wrestling has hosted events in Kelowna, Rutland, Vernon, and Enderby.

Now Big West Wrestling’s next match is to celebrate its 11th anniversary. It will also be their 12th-ever Rutland Rumble.

Many fights will be taking place with Big West wrestlers new and old throughout the night.

There will also be an induction as well as Colin Culter is set to become the second wrestler in Big West’s Hall of Fame. The only current member of the Hall of Fame, Raven Lake, will present Cutler at the induction.

The event is being held at the Rutland Centennial Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Until Thursday, Nov. 17, tickets are available for $15 at Pitch Black Tattoo and Players Choice Sports or online here.

