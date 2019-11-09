Bettman: NHL set to return to Europe

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman did not specify dates for the games

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL plans to return to Europe for games in the next two years.

Citing huge demand, Bettman said on Friday that the Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators will open the regular season next year with a game in Prague. The Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play a couple of games in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

Bettman did not specify dates for the games.

He added that he is “pretty certain” that the NHL will return to Sweden in two years but gave no details about the teams involved and venue.

Bettman was talking to reporters before the Buffalo Sabres and the Tampa Bay Lightning play the first of their two games in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

In October, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 to open their season in Prague.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets come close but can’t muzzle visiting Tigers
Next story
BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

Just Posted

BC Curling Tour season wraps up at Kelowna Curling Club

The women’s final tour takes over KCC Nov. 9 to 11

Rockets come close but can’t muzzle visiting Tigers

Kelowna lost 8-5 Friday night to Medicine Hat

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

182 schools across the country are receiving portions of the funds raised by the Indigo Adopt a School program

Kelowna grade nine students learn about life in RCMP

Local grade nine students toured Kelowna RCMP detachment on Wednesday as part of Take Our Kids to Work Day

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

RCMP ask for help identifying suspects involved in string of incidents across B.C. Interior

Counterfeit currency and hit-and run crimes have been reported in West Kelowna, Merritt, Kamloops

North Okanagan woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Most Read