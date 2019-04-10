BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Gerry Dee will host the 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Penticton July 19. Photo: BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Some of B.C.’s biggest hockey stars are coming to the Okanagan this summer, along with a comedy star.

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony comes to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre. The induction will honor players and people that have well represented B.C. hockey.

“Gerry Dee is not only a very funny man, he’s a big hockey fan that loves the game” said Blain Ford, Executive Director with the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. “His hockey knowledge, passion for sport and satirical humor make him a great fit to host this event and should provide for a fun-filled evening.”

The 2019 class is an impressive group with Vancouver Canucks’ Daniel and Henrik Sedin being inducted into the player category along side NHLer Barret Jackman, who was born in Trail, B.C. and played in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Trail Smoke Eaters in 1996.

Shane Heyer will be inducted into the official category, while Ron Delorme and Karen Wallace will join in the builder category. Heyer officiated in the 2010 Olympics, as well as six Stanley Cup finals. He started his officiating career in the BCHL.

Delorme is inducted into the builder category for over 20 years as a scout with the Vancouver Canucks, while Wallace will be inducted posthumously for her work with women’s hockey development in B.C.

More information on the induction, which comes with drinks and dinner, can be found at bchhf.com.

The Sedin twins will not be attending the ceremony.

