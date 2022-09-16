BC Bike Race celebrates the ‘O.G. vibes’ of mountain biking in the Okanagan

Some of the world’s best riders to race on some of the world’s best trails

Some of the best riders from around the world are descending on the Okanagan to ride some of the best trails in the world.

BC Bike Race kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 in Kelowna for the prologue to a week of singletrack, rocks, roots, and beer.

The prologue stage is a time-trial style race, used to seed racers for the rest of the week. The prologue takes place at the Crawford trail network, in the Myra-Bellevue provincial park.

Spectators can check out the action and meet the racers at Forbidden Spirits Distillery, where athletes will be hanging out before and after the race, or at the start line at the Myra-Bellevue provincial day-use area parking lot and along the course.

On day two, Sept. 17, the race really starts.

Riders will climb 1,100 meters of elevation over 37.5 kilometres of loamy trails that weave through the Gillard and Crawford trail networks.

They will ride for an average of three to six hours each day, over seven days, with categories for men, women, non-binary, and teams.

The race features a deep field of legendary riders including Catharine Pendrel, Geoff Kabush, Felix Burke, Peter Disera, Sandra Walter, Kaysee Armstrong, Chloe Cross, Lauren Cantwell, Carter Nieuwesteeg, Stephan Davoust, and Karsten Madsen.

Marketing Director Andreas Hestler said that 27 countries will be represented at the 15th anniversary of the “seven day mountain bike extravaganza.”

He said that the race is a place where people can come together to celebrate the “O.G. vibes” of mountain biking.

“We love mountain biking and want all people to come out and enjoy the trails.”

Visit bcbikerace.com for more information.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen rides across Canada over the summer

READ MORE: Kelowna team riding strong during 6 day Rockies race

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCyclingMountain bikingPentictonSalmon ArmSandy SilverVernon