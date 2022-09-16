(BC Bike Race/ Submitted)

(BC Bike Race/ Submitted)

BC Bike Race celebrates the ‘O.G. vibes’ of mountain biking in the Okanagan

Some of the world’s best riders to race on some of the world’s best trails

Some of the best riders from around the world are descending on the Okanagan to ride some of the best trails in the world.

BC Bike Race kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 in Kelowna for the prologue to a week of singletrack, rocks, roots, and beer.

The prologue stage is a time-trial style race, used to seed racers for the rest of the week. The prologue takes place at the Crawford trail network, in the Myra-Bellevue provincial park.

Spectators can check out the action and meet the racers at Forbidden Spirits Distillery, where athletes will be hanging out before and after the race, or at the start line at the Myra-Bellevue provincial day-use area parking lot and along the course.

On day two, Sept. 17, the race really starts.

Riders will climb 1,100 meters of elevation over 37.5 kilometres of loamy trails that weave through the Gillard and Crawford trail networks.

They will ride for an average of three to six hours each day, over seven days, with categories for men, women, non-binary, and teams.

The race features a deep field of legendary riders including Catharine Pendrel, Geoff Kabush, Felix Burke, Peter Disera, Sandra Walter, Kaysee Armstrong, Chloe Cross, Lauren Cantwell, Carter Nieuwesteeg, Stephan Davoust, and Karsten Madsen.

Marketing Director Andreas Hestler said that 27 countries will be represented at the 15th anniversary of the “seven day mountain bike extravaganza.”

He said that the race is a place where people can come together to celebrate the “O.G. vibes” of mountain biking.

“We love mountain biking and want all people to come out and enjoy the trails.”

Visit bcbikerace.com for more information.

READ MORE: Kelowna teen rides across Canada over the summer

READ MORE: Kelowna team riding strong during 6 day Rockies race

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCyclingMountain bikingPentictonSalmon ArmSandy SilverVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada women finish 6th at Rugby World Cup Sevens after lopsided loss to Fiji

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie. (Black Press file photo)
Political comeback for new Westbank First Nation Chief

Harvesting Eurasian milfoil in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Milfoil infestation continues to plague Okanagan watershed

(COSAR/Submitted)
Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country firefighters gathered in Ottawa for the 2022 Canadian Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend where Karl Featherstone was honoured for his service before passing away in October 2020 (Contributed)
Lake Country firefighter has name engraved on memorial wall