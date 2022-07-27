Bartel behind the mic for 23rd season with Kelowna Rockets

Bartel is moving to the team’s new home, 104.7 The Lizard

Despite the recent change in frequency, a familiar voice will be behind the microphone for the Kelowna Rockets this upcoming season.

Regan Bartel has joined Pattison Media to be the team’s play-by-play broadcaster for his 23rd consecutive season.

He started with the Rockets back in 2000 and since then has called more than 2,000 games, including the 2004 Rockets Memorial Cup victory.

Bartel’s first game on 104.7 The Lizard is on Saturday, September 24 when the Rockets take on the Portland Winterhawks.

