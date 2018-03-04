Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Oh baby, this will be a most interesting Tim Hortons Brier for members of Kelowna’s Sean Geall rink.

With not one, but two team members expecting the arrival of babies this week, the chances are very high that curling fans will see fifth man Brad Wood get into some action when the Canadian men’s curling championship in Regina.

“We’re waiting on two babies, so we’ll be a full team until we get phone calls on those,” Geall told Curl BC on Thursday night, following a team supper on the eve of a first practice session on Friday.

“You’re either going to see a full Team BC all week long because the babies are holding off or, in a worst-case scenario, it’ll be myself Andrew Nerpin and Woody playing as a three-man team.

“It’s family first for us and we knew that going in and that’s what we’ll deal with. I’m quite positive that with two babies expected, we might see a lot of Woody.”

Geall’s third Jeff Richard and wife Brooklyn Leitch are expecting their first child later next week and lead David Harper and wife Jessica are awaiting the arrival of their second child earlier in the week. Geall, second Nerpin, Wood and coach Gerry Richard are patiently awaiting to light their cigars.

The event features 16 teams divided into two pools of eight in the new format, which was also featured at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round where teams will compete against the opposing pool’s four remaining teams.

The top four teams—records will carry from the original pools to the championship round—will then advance to the Page playoffs.

It’ll be no picnic for Geall, who played defending champion Brad Gushue (Team Canada) in Game 1 then faced wild-card Mike McEwen on Sunday before challenging Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher on Monday morning.

Also joining Geall in Pool A is Nova Scotia’s Jamie Murphy, Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin, Greg Smith of Newfoundland/Labrador and Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Geall and Richard both have previous experience at Briers in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Harper was the fifth man for Jim Cotter and Co. last year, but saw limited action.

“I’m actually really optimistic. I think it’s a good block,” Geall said of his pool. “It may look bad on Monday, with those first three games, but to be honest, even if we lost those first three we still think we can be squarely in the hunt. If we can win one or two of those first three games we’d be in a heck of a good spot.

“Our goal is to get into that championship pool and then you see what happens after that. We have to be there and if you get a couple of wins there, maybe we can sneak into that Page 3-4 game,” Geall added. “Sure, with a front end that hasn’t played at the Brier it would be unrealistic to think we could find our way into the Page 1-2 game, but hey, stranger thing shave happened.”

“It’s been a while, to be honest,” Geall said, referring to his first time around at The Brier back in 2009 in Calgary. “It’s completely different than the first time I was here. It’s nice to be back in this atmosphere.”

The Geall rink won the B.C. men’s title last month in Parksville.

