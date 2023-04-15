B.C. team wins firefighter curling championship

It was a gold medal performance for British Columbia’s team at the Canadian National Firefighting Curling Championship.

The championship tournament was held in Charlottetown, P.E.I. from March 24 to April 1 and featured 10 teams from across the country.

Rob Robinson, chief of the Summerland Fire Department and a member of the B.C. team, said the tournament featured the best curlers from every province.

“It was good competition the whole week,” he said.

The British Columbia team consisted of Dean Thulin, Ken Dawson, Kevin Maxwell and Robinson, along with Rick Euper, the team’s director.

Thulin and Dawson are from Campbell River, while Maxwell is from CFB Esquimalt, the Pacific coast Canadian Forces base.

Robinson has been curling for more than 40 years and is also an active curler at the Summerland Curling Club.

During the round robin portion, the team finished with a 7-2 record, losing to Northern Ontario and Southern Ontario.

The team faced Alberta in the semifinal match and Southern Ontario in the finals to win the gold.

While the members of the British Columbia team are from around the province, Robinson said they are able to play well together.

“We just get along as a team really well,” he said. “We’re all like brothers.”

This is not the first time Robinson has been part of the gold medal team at the championships, as the team also took gold in Regina in 2010. The curlers have also placed well in previous tournaments.

