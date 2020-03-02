Nine-time B.C. champion Jim Cotter saw his record drop to 1-3 Monday, March 2, with a pair of losses to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone and Team Wild Card. (Michael Burns File Photo)

B.C. rink’s Brier struggles continue

Jim Cotter falls to 1-3 Monday afternoon with 10-5 loss to Team Wild Card

Vernon’s Jim Cotter can’t afford another round-robin loss at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Kingston, Ont.

The nine-time BC champion saw his record drop to 1-3 Monday with a pair of losses to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone in the morning, and to Team Wild Card, skipped by Mike McEwen of Winnipeg.

With the top four teams advancing to Round 2 from each eight-team pool, Cotter needs to win his final three preliminary round games to have a shot at moving on.

McEwen leads the group at 4-0, John Epping of Ontario – who beat Cotter 11-3 Sunday – is 3-0. Dunstone is 3-1 and defending Brier champ Kevin Koe’s Team Canada rink is 2-1.

Cotter finishes with games Tuesday and Wednesday against Canada, Yukon and New Brunswick.

McEwen jumped out to a 5-1 lead over Cotter Monday afternoon with deuces in the first and third ends, and a steal of a single point in the fourth.

Cotter and teammates Steve Laycock, Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky got a deuce back in five, but McEwen basically put the game away in the sixth end by scoring four for a 9-3 lead. The teams shook hands after eight ends.

It was the second time the Cotter rink gave up a four-ender Monday. Dunstone scored four with the hammer in the 10th end in the morning draw for a 9-8 win.

READ MORE: Vernon store clerk foils attempted robbery with stool

READ MORE: Victoria pair win mixed doubles curling championship in Hope


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria pair win mixed doubles curling championship in Hope

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Vernon cold case murder may not go to trial

A new indictment has been filed against Paramjit Singh Bogarh in a Kelowna court

Kelowna artist wants to celebrate women, unite community through exhibit

Ana Luyben’s exhibit will launch on Friday, Mar. 6

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Teen singer from Vancouver Island passes American Idol audition

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith going to Hollywood after impressing celebrity judges

Cockpit recorder inactive in Australian air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of Coulson C-130 air tanker

Washington state coronavirus not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Most Read