B.C. Lions fall to 0-2 after 39-23 loss to Eskimos

B.C. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly (13) is tackled by Edmonton Eskimos Martese Jackson (30) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday June 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

EDMONTON — Trevor Harris threw three touchdown passes, including two to Greg Ellingson, as the Eskimos overcame a bad start to spoil former quarterback Mike Reilly’s return to Edmonton with a 39-23 victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday.

The Eskimos are off to a 2-0 start, while the Lions fell to 0-2.

Mike Moore gets in on the action with the @EdmontonEsks' 5th sack of the night, and Mike Reilly's former O-line is enjoying themselves 😂#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/ORI19QcXJu — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) June 22, 2019

The Lions struck first, eight minutes into the opening quarter, when Reilly found Lemar Durant for a seven-yard TD pass, followed with the two-point conversion. B.C. added a 30-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo for an 11-0 lead soon after.

Edmonton responded with a 44-yard field goal by Sean Whyte late in the first quarter.

The Eskimos continued to shoot themselves in the foot with penalty after penalty to start the second, leading to a 25-yard Castillo field goal, and then a fumble recovery by Lions defender Davon Coleman added another 36-yard kick through the uprights for a 17-3 lead.

However, the Eskimos would come storming back.

Whyte connected on a 46-yard field goal before Harris completed a six-yard TD pass to Tevaun Smith.

They then took a 20-17 lead into the half on a three-yard TD pass from Harris to Ellingson with just six seconds left in the second frame.

B.C. tied the game back up to start the third with a 50-yard field goal.

Harris put the Esks back in front midway through the third with a two-yard QB keeper.

The Lions responded with a 45-yard field goal.

The third quarter closed with a massive 54-yard TD pass from Harris to Ellingson, followed by B.C. conceding a safety on its next possession.

Whyte then got a 27-yard field goal with six minutes to play.

Edmonton’s seventh sack of the game turned the ball over on downs deep in Lions’ territory, allowing the Eskimos to run out the clock.

Both teams are on the road next week as the Eskimos play in Winnipeg on Thursday and the Lions are in Calgary next Saturday.

Notes: The Lions’ last victory in Edmonton came on July 13, 2013… During his six-year stint with the Eskimos, Reilly amassed 26,929 passing yards and 143 TDs and also ran for 3,040 yards and 45 touchdowns, leading Edmonton to a Grey Cup title in 2015… Reilly is one of 13 former Eskimos players on the Lions roster… Former Denver Broncos tight end and pro football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was in attendance to do the opening coin toss.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

