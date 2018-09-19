Team Shenzhen consisted of the 24 North American hockey players who attended the first Olympic training camp in China. (Photo contributed)

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

VERNON, B.C. — Jenna Fletcher, 19, was born in China before being adopted by a Vernon family. At six-years-old, she began loving hockey — street hockey, then ice hockey.

“I grew up on a cul-de-sac, always playing road hockey. I think that just drove me to want to play ice hockey and I officially started the next year when I was in Grade 2. I was 7 years old,” said Fletcher.

Related: UBC Thunderbirds ink Jenna Fletcher

Related: Vipers’ sale rumours heat up

She excelled.

Growing up, she played minor league ice hockey in Vernon. She played midget for the Thompson Okanagan Lakers (FMAAA). Then in Grade 11, with university looming, she accepted a UBC athletic scholarship. Today Fletcher is a 5’ 10” sophomore studying computer science and playing forward for the Thunderbirds.

Earlier this year, she was recruited again — this time for Team China. She has been asked to represent the Chinese National Women’s Hockey Team on their home turf for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

After being put in contact with Team China’s recruiting officer through her head coach at UBC, she agreed to explore this option. So she, alongside 24 other North Americans — three of whom are also teammates at UBC — travelled to Shenzhen, China for two weeks for China’s first official Olympic development camp in May.

“The team that they brought over, which consisted of all the North Americans, were part of one team: Team Shenzhen,” Fletcher said. “And while we were there, we played the [current] national team and beat them by quite a bit. So now their overall goal is for us to represent them in Beijing in four years, though it’s not set in stone because there are a few barriers.”

She explained that while she is sure these hurdles will be taken care of within the three-year window before the next Winter Olympics, it’s more questionable whether she — alongside other North Americans — will be eligible to compete on the world stage for international competitions prior.

Regardless, she said she’s excited about the opportunity.

“Going to the Olympics is the goal for them but it’s an incredible opportunity for me, too,” she said. “Everyone involved has the same goal.”

Related: Viper short on backend

Related: Vernon battling to save Rep hockey teams

Related: Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on

 

Fletcher is one of four UBC players who attended the camp. (Photo contributed)

Fletcher currently plays forward for the UBC Thunderbirds. (Photo contributed)

All four players are hoping to play for Team China in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Just Posted

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

B.C. Rural Party co-founder rebukes pro-NDP accusation

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen disputes being NDP campaign supporter

Incumbent trustee candidate reassesses SOGI 123 impact

Lee-Ann Tiede says mandated student inclusiveness program has some issues

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host All Candidates Forum

Residents are being asked to submit questions to be asked

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP acclaimed for his party’s nomination

Stephen Fuhr runs unopposed as the party’s standard-bearer for the next federal election

Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Most Read