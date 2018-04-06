B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Even before he teed off to start his second round at the Masters, B.C. PGA golfer Adam Hadwin moved up the standings, after some leaderboard shuffling from golfers who teed off earlier on Friday morning.

Hadwin – an Abbotsford native who lists his home course as South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course – finished his first round at famed Augusta National in a tie for fourth place, but he sat in a first-place tie Friday morning, before teeing off at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Hadwin shot a three-under par 69 on Thursday, tied with five others. Jordan Spieth was the first-round leader after an opening round of 66, but he tumbled down the leaderboard early Friday morning after shooting four-over par on the first eight holes.

Hadwin is currently tied with Matt Kuchar, Bernd Wiesberger, Henrik Stenson, Charley Hoffman and Patrick Reed for first place. Of the lead group, only Kuchar and Wiesberger began their second round before Hadwin.

Earlier this week, Hadwin also took part in the pre-Masters Par 3 tournament – which was highlighted by the grandson of Jack Nicklaus sinking a hole-in-one. For the event, Hadwin’s wife Jessica served as his caddy.

If Hadwin is able to continue his run of strong play during Friday’s second round, he should make the cut and play into the weekend. Last year, at his first-ever Masters tournament, he placed 36th overall.

Previous story
OGC acro athletes medal in California

Just Posted

Armstrong teen’s killer to be sentenced in June

Matthew Foerster will be in a Vernon courtroom June 4 to 6

Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Lone Okanagan Liberal MP feeling the heat

Conservative MPs are already putting in an effort to take back the riding, says MP

FEATURE FRIDAY: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Losing the use of his legs in 2014 didn’t stop Bruce Cook from performing on his motorbike

Abandoned vehicles a common sight in the forest

Kelowna - The Okanagan Forest Task Force found an abandoned truck Sunday

Your April 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

Revelstoke Petting Zoo owner charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty

SPCA special constables removed 15 animals, including one deceased pig, from the property during a warrant executed in July 2017

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in B.C. in support of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read