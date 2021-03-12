B.C. exits Brier with narrow loss to Alberta

Team B.C. came up just short of spoiling Alberta’s bid for first in Pool A at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary.
Team Bottcher overtook the Laycock rink in the 10th end, scoring three for a 7-5 final in Thursday (March 11) evening’s matchup, which marked the end of the preliminary rounds.
Alberta improved to a record of 7-2 in the preliminaries, behind only Ontario’s Glenn Howard in Pool A.
Bottcher had the shot of the day in the 10th to secure the win, pulling off an angle-raise takeout to put the final three points on the board.
OR
This angle-raise takeout for the win by @TeamBottcher of @Curling_Alberta #Brier2021 #AGITopShots pic.twitter.com/gqlpyeHZbD
— Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) March 12, 2021
Team B.C.’s Brier now comes to an end while Bottcher moves into the championship pool, seeking his fourth straight Brier finals.