B.C. Coaches Week celebrates coaching volunteers

A social media contest has been launched by viaSport; who would you nominate in Kelowna?

From Sept. 21 to 29, coaches from across the province are being celebrated in B.C.’s Coaches Week.

The provincial government and viaSport, have set up a contest to recognize and thank the efforts of community coaches and the impacts they have on young athletes across B.C.

“Sport plays a powerful role in helping people lead healthy, productive lives, and coaches help make that possible,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare.

“Coaches Week allows us to recognize the incredible impact coaches have on kids, athletes and our communities. We want to celebrate the expertise, dedication and spirit of coaches around the province.”

In Kelowna, the head coach of the Okanagan Football Club knows that passionate coaches leads to passionate athletes.

“Being able to coach your passion full-time is amazing and coaches are able to pass on all the lesson’s they’ve learned,” said Andrew Stevenson.

“At OKFC, we look for coaches who are passionate and willing to put in the work and do some developing in the program and for the players. When you get the right coaches, the kids are the ones who benefit and the parents want to see their kids do well, and local coaches help make that happen.”

Stevenson said that choosing to coach is a great way to continue working in his passion and help develop young players to have the same regard, respect and enjoyment for the sports they play.

Through the province and viaSport, investments have been made in the development of coaches through courses and grants which have benefited over 70 amateur sports organizations and community coaches every year.

The #ThanksBCcoach contest runs until Sept. 29 and is giving away $1,000 over social media. Find out more at viasport.ca.

It's B.C. Coaches Week! @viaSportBC is rewarding local coaches with a potential cash prize!

