Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Assistant coach Tyler Shattock to be interim bench boss

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will be heading into 2020 with a new look behind the bench.

The team announced that effective Dec. 30, head coach Scott Atkinson had been dismissed from his duties.

“We want to thank Scotty for his commitment to the Silverbacks organization. Scotty left a lasting impression on all of Salmon Arm Minor Hockey and helped grow our connection with the Salmon Arm community,” said Silverbacks general manager Brooks Christensen.

Read More: Accident blocking highway near Enderby

Read More: Trustees reject moving forward with Chase outdoor school

“At this time, Tyler Shattock will assume the role of interim head coach. He has the organization’s full support in his new position.”

Shattock, a Salmon Arm local who spent time on WHL and European pro rosters, was brought on as an assistant coach in late 2018.

Atkinson took on the head coach role ahead of the 2017 campaign and his record over two and a half seasons behind the bench was 72-69-8-2-1.

Read More: Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

Read More: Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The announcement of the coaching change notes that the ‘Backs began the year 19-6-1 before riding a 1-8-1 slide into the winter break.

The Silverbacks lost their last game of 2019 at home against the Vernon Vipers on Dec. 29 after beating them on the road the night before. They will start the new year with a five-game home stand beginning with a visit from the Penticton Vees on Jan. 3.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors
Next story
Canadian men’s hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup

Just Posted

Kindree scores overtime winner in Rockets win over Cougars

Rockets’ Roman Basran made 15 saves for his 15th victory

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Atkinson out as Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ head coach

Assistant coach Tyler Shattock to be interim bench boss

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Okanagan as storm hits B.C. Interior

20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Most Read