Athletes take to the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The final Alpine Skiing event took place at SilverStar Saturday morning.

While Friday saw Giant Slalom and Super G races, racers took to the lower portion of the Big Dipper run to compete in the Slalom event Saturday morning. This event saw about 30 athletes and scores were determined by a two-run combined time.

Unfortunately, those without a pass and skis were unable to walk up to the finish line and view the race but, not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

Award ceremonies for this event take place at the Village Podium at the base of SilverStar.

SOBC Alpine ski race. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
