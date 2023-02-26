The Kelowna Crows have opened registration for their minis programs. (Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club/Contributed)

As the crows fly: Kelowna rugby club opens registration for youth program

The eight week program runs from April to June

Do you have a kid who’s interested in rugby?

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club has opened up registration for its spring 2023 mini-rugby program. It is an eight-week non-contact program for children ages 6 to 12 to learn about the sport.

“This year we will have Jamborees, training nights in the fall, training t-shirts and more!” said Kelowna Crows Minis Director Rachel Petrie.

“Why should I sign up my child to do minis you ask? To get them involved in the greatest sport in the world! We aim to keep kids active, build on their coordination through games and drills, teach them to be a part of a team and a member of our community. They will leave smiling ear to ear, with new friendships and a love for the sport of rugby.”

The program will run from April 16 to June 11, on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Fields.

Registration is $90.

KelownaOkanaganrugby

