Okanagan A’s Luigi Russo dives back into the bag in B.C. Premier Baseball League action against Parksville Saturday at Elks Stadium. -Image: Douglas Farrow

A’s split with first-place Royals

Okanagan goes 2-2 against Parksville at Elks Stadium, heads to Abbotsford this weekend.

The Okanagan Athletics went toe-to-toe with the league’s top team and came away with a split in B.C. Premier Baseball League action.

The Parksville Royals opened the four-game set Saturday at Elks Stadium with a 7-2 win. Alex Wright had a pair of hits for the A’s while Cole Van Every took the loss.

Okanagan rebounded in the second game with a 9-5 win, handing Parsville its first loss of the season. Jackson Borne pitched a complete game seven-hitter to move to 2-0 on season. Kade Kozak and Owen Alstad had two RBIs each to pace the offense.

On Sunday, the Royals opened the second doubleheader with 7-3 win. Marcus Strother had three of the A’s seven hits.

In the series finale, Adam Sarafinchin and Ethan Huizinga combined on a three-hitter as Okanagan prevailed 6-2. Strother led the offense with three RBIs while Sarafinchin chipped in with three hits.

This coming weekend, the Athletics (5-7) will be in Abbotsford for a pair of doubleheaders against the Cardinals.

Okanagan’s next home action is Saturday, May 12 against the White Rock Tritons.

