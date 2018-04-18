A’s drop 3 of 4 to Jays, home to Blaze

The Okanagan Athletics outscored the North Delta Blue Jays 21-14, but came away with just one victory on opening weekend of the B.C. Premier Baseball League .
The Jays won a pair of one-run games and another by two to take three of four from the A’s at Elks Stadium.
It was a hard fought weekend against the Bluejays, where we see three very close games go against us. Weekend notables: @noah_paterson13 with the shout-out victory striking out 7 in 5 innings @jadenparsons22 continued to crush the baseball ending the weekend hitting .500 @owenalstad_ led the charge hitting .556 @alexwright87 had a massive 3 run home run @colevanevery57 stuck out 9 in 6 innings of work Next weekend we have @langley_blaze coming to town for a four game set April 21st and 22nd
On Saturday, North Delta took the opener 3-1. Jaden Parsons had two of Okanagan’s six hits.
Game 2 saw the Jays hang on for a 5-4 victory. Owen Alstad went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the A’s, while Parsons also drove in a pair. Athletics’ starter Cole Van Every went six innings on nine hits.
On Sunday, the Athletics rebounded for an 11-0 win in five innings. A’s starter Noah Paterson gave up just one hit and struck out seven for the win. Alex Wright slammed a three-run home run, while Carter Morris and Adam Sarafinchin had two RBIs apiece.
In the series finale, North Delta scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to get past the A’s 6-5. Parsons led the A’s offense with three hits and an RBI, while Alstad went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Alstad is hitting .556 in the early going, while Parsons is at .500.
The Athletics are back home this weekend for four games against the Langley Blaze. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.
