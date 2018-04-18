A’s drop 3 of 4 to Jays, home to Blaze

Okanagan A’s go 1-3 to open PBL season, face Langley next at Elks Stadium

Douglas Farrow The Okanagan Athletics went 1-3 against North Delta in their PBL season opening series.

The Okanagan Athletics outscored the North Delta Blue Jays 21-14, but came away with just one victory on opening weekend of the B.C. Premier Baseball League .

The Jays won a pair of one-run games and another by two to take three of four from the A’s at Elks Stadium.

On Saturday, North Delta took the opener 3-1. Jaden Parsons had two of Okanagan’s six hits.

Game 2 saw the Jays hang on for a 5-4 victory. Owen Alstad went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the A’s, while Parsons also drove in a pair. Athletics’ starter Cole Van Every went six innings on nine hits.

On Sunday, the Athletics rebounded for an 11-0 win in five innings. A’s starter Noah Paterson gave up just one hit and struck out seven for the win. Alex Wright slammed a three-run home run, while Carter Morris and Adam Sarafinchin had two RBIs apiece.

In the series finale, North Delta scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to get past the A’s 6-5. Parsons led the A’s offense with three hits and an RBI, while Alstad went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Alstad is hitting .556 in the early going, while Parsons is at .500.

The Athletics are back home this weekend for four games against the Langley Blaze. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.

