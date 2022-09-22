Armstrong team set for historic football game

Pleasant Valley Secondary Hawks host Westsyde of Kamloops Thursday, 4 p.m, in first-ever game at PVSS

It will be a historic afternoon in Armstrong Thursday (Sept. 22).

The Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks make their official junior varsity football debut as they host the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops at 4 p.m. at PVSS field.

It’s the first-ever football game to be played at PVSS.

Who will score the Hawks’ first touchdown? The first tackle? The first quarterback sack? The first interception? Find out by cheering on the home side.

Things kick off with a chili and buns (by donation) tailgate party at 3:30 p.m.

• The Fulton Maroons will host the Rutland Voodoos in exhibition junior varsity (JV) play Thursday, Sept. 22. Game time is 4 p.m. at Grahame Park.

• Vernon Panthers fell 36-27 to the hometown Terry Fox Ravens in exhibition JV play in Port Coquitlam Sept. 17. The Panthers took on the Okanagan Mission Huskies in the Interior Conference regular-season opener for both teams Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP).

• In senior varsity football exhibition, the Vernon Panthers dropped a 16-10 decision to the hometown Langley Saints Sept. 17. The Cats will return to action, Friday, Sept. 30, with an exhibition game at GVAP against the Nechako Valley Vikings of Vanderhoof. Kick-off will be 7 p.m.

• The Fulton Maroons senior varsity squad had a bye last week. Fulton will entertain the Salmon Arm Golds Friday, Sept. 23, in exhibition play at 7 p.m. at GVAP.

(MINOR) FOOTBALL DAY IN VERNON

All-Vernon (times three), all-action, all-day.

Vernon and District Minor Football’s six teams – two squads in each of the three divisions – face each other Sunday, Sept. 25, at GVAP.

“This is great for football,” said VDMFA president Devin Rodger, also a coach with the Vernon Magnums White Pee Wee team, and a former CFL lineman. “I cannot wait for Sunday. We invite everyone to come and watch a game or two.”

The Atoms kick things off at 10:30 a.m. with the Magnums White taking on Magnums Blue. Next up, the all-Vernon Pee Wee clash of Magnums at 12 p.m., and the day ends with the Junior Bantam Magnum teams playing for city bragging rights at 2 p.m.

It’s the only time in the regular season the Vernon teams will face each other.

