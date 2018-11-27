Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

In the midst of the battle to bring ride-sharing to B.C., the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a new sponsorship deal with one of the big players in the industry.

San Francisco-based Lyft will become the official ride-share partner for the Canucks and Rogers Arena, the team announced on Tuesday.

“With a commitment to connecting our communities, the Vancouver Canucks and Lyft share similar values and can now work together to make an active difference through a better fan experience and local partnerships,” said Trent Carroll, chief operating officer for Canucks Sports & Entertainment in a news release.

Lyft is already available virtually throughout the United States, as well as in cities in Ontario. One of its rivals, Uber, is already used is most major cities around the world.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal supporter for ride-sharing, criticizing the NDP on social media for taking too long to introduce and regulate it in B.C.

Premier @jjhorgan on ride-hailing: “You can’t just say let’s do it tomorrow. You have to make sure the regulation is in place.”

We've had 18 months of tomorrows since the election.

https://t.co/g16Zbc12XV — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) November 13, 2018

The Lyft logo will be displayed along the boards and on the ice near the Canucks’ end at Rogers Arena.

