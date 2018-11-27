The Canucks will display Lyft’s logo along the boards and near the Canucks’ end on the ice (Photo via @Pucksonnetca/Twitter).

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

In the midst of the battle to bring ride-sharing to B.C., the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a new sponsorship deal with one of the big players in the industry.

San Francisco-based Lyft will become the official ride-share partner for the Canucks and Rogers Arena, the team announced on Tuesday.

“With a commitment to connecting our communities, the Vancouver Canucks and Lyft share similar values and can now work together to make an active difference through a better fan experience and local partnerships,” said Trent Carroll, chief operating officer for Canucks Sports & Entertainment in a news release.

READ MORE: B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

READ MORE: Late 2019 too long to wait for ridesharing: B.C. Conservatives

Lyft is already available virtually throughout the United States, as well as in cities in Ontario. One of its rivals, Uber, is already used is most major cities around the world.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal supporter for ride-sharing, criticizing the NDP on social media for taking too long to introduce and regulate it in B.C.

The Lyft logo will be displayed along the boards and on the ice near the Canucks’ end at Rogers Arena.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

Just Posted

Kelowna Corrections Officer honoured with medal

Kevin Roberts, with Kelowna Community Corrections, earns Corrections Exemplary Service Medal

Kelowna RCMP make arrest after alleged car theft

RCMP responded to the reports early on Nov.27

Holiday Westbank Country Opry show scheduled

The afternoon of fun takes place Dec. 2

Kelowna Seconday School makes history, heads to football championships for first time

The junior varsity Owls will play for the B.C. crown on Dec.1 at B.C. place in Vancouver

Okanagan College dean of business creates award for global education

The scholarship will provide two annual awards of $2,500

UPDATE: Giving Tuesday Okanagan is underway

GivingTuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

Due to a flipped semi truck

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

South Okanagan gas station employee escapes abduction attempt

Penticton RCMP are looking for two men in a van wanted in connection with an abduction attempt

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called Shuswap home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

Most Read