B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders, in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Adams Jr. returns from injury to lead B.C. Lions to 37-9 win over Calgary

QB tosses 4 TDs as B.C. boosts CFL season record to 7-2

Vernon Adams Jr. went 23 for 32 and threw for four touchdowns in his return to the Lions starting lineup as B.C. hammered the Calgary Stampeders 37-9 on Saturday evening at B.C. Place.

The Lions (7-2) started strong, with Adams leading the team to a touchdown on its first drive of the game.

Adams repeatedly connected with Keon Hatcher, with the receiver finishing with nine receptions, 170 yards and one touchdown.

The Stampeders (3-6) struggled on offence, with miscues between quarterback Jake Maier and his receivers leading to dropped passes and missed routes. It would take nearly all of the entire first quarter before Calgary recorded its initial first down of the CFL contest.

Penalties also derailed the Stampeders rhythm, giving up 11 for 130 yards.

B.C. finished with 343 yards on offence, compared to Calgary’s 203.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Bombed in Winnipeg, the Lions will be back to roar again

NEXT UP

The Lions head to Regina on Aug. 20 to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while Calgary hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 18.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

BC LionsCFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan Sun looking to stay hot against Kamloops

Just Posted

Brennan Reid and Linda Haley wanted someplace unique for their wedding. They found it at the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Couple hop into marriage at Kelowna kangaroo farm

A crash involving a motorcycle has slowed traffic on Highway 33 west of Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Two vehicle crash at Spall Road and Enterprise Court in Kelowna on Aug. 13, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Two unrelated crashes within minutes of each other on Kelowna’s Spall Road

Rock the Lake 2023. (Jen Komzak/Facebook)
A head-bangin’ good time at annual rock festival in Kelowna