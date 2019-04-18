Rockets’ Dylan Adams and Jake Skogstad present the cheque to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club. Photo: Contributed

Act of kindness caps of Kelowna pee wee hockey team’s season

Pee Wee Rockets made a donation to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

It was quite a season for the Kelowna Rockets pee wee team, but like all things, it has come to an end.

The boys’ squad capped off their campaign by visiting the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club with a donation off $500 that was raised throughout the season.

Head coach Byron Ritchie said it was a great season for the club.

“Hockey is about team, skill development, and much more,” Ritchie said. “These boys are garnering life skills that they will carry into adulthood.”

The Rockets’ season ended in March at the B.C. provincials where they represented the Okanagan, they battled through the tournament but missed qualifying for the finals.

A big accomplishment this season was the teams’ experience at the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, where they were the first Kelowna team invited in 15 years.

Fundraising during the months before the Quebec tournament allowed the team to travel to the coveted tournament, and also allow them to make the donation to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

“This will be a year the kids will never forget,” said coach Ritchie.

