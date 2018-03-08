Rylan Fertser and his West Kelowna Warriors were eliminated Tuesday from the BCHL playoffs. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Abrupt end to Warriors’ BCHL season

West Kelowna ousted from playoffs in four games by the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Coming home down two games to none, the hill was just too steep to climb for the West Kelowna Warriors.

Beset with the absence of several key players, Rylan Ferster’s club didn’t offer much resistance over the final two games en route being swept from the BCHL playoffs by the Trail Smoke Eaters.

On Tuesday at Royal LePage Place, the Warriors’ saw their 2017-18 come to an abrupt end with a 6-3 loss to the Smoke Eaters in Game 4 of the Interior Division quarterfinals.

The Warriors were without their top three defenseman Tuesday night—Jake Harrison, Stephen Kleysen and Tyler Jutting—along with forwards Ryan Steele and Willie Reim. To add insult to injury, forward Matt Kowalski left the game in the first period and didn’t return.

“You never want to use injuries as an excuse, but it didn’t make things any easier,” said Ferster, completing his seventh season as the club’s coach and GM. “Teams expect to have one or two guys out, but when you have six out, it sure makes it hard to win.”

The Warriors had a chance get the upper hand in the series with a win in Game 1 in Trail, but came up short 6-5 in overtime. West Kelowna never really challenged the Smoke Eaters again in the best-of-seven.

As early as it was in the series, Ferster pointed to a late first-period penalty call on Jake Harrison in Game 1—with West Kelowna leading 3-1—as a pivotal moment in the series.

“For me, that was the turning point,” said Ferster. “As early as it was in the series, it was an unfortunate call. We were feeling pretty good when that went against us. I thought if we could get through that penalty kill, we’d be in good shape. But they scored, then scored three more quick ones and the game totally changed. We blinked and we’re down by three.”

Still, as disappointed as Ferster was in the season’s conclusion, he gave credit where credit was due.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Trail, they’re a good team and they played well against us,” Ferster said. “I want to congratulate them on the win and wish them the best of luck.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony
Next story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

Just Posted

Dragon’s Den auditions held in Kelowna

Entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas Thursday at Okanagan College

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Most Read