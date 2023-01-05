(West Kelowna Warriors/Submitted)

(West Kelowna Warriors/Submitted)

A peachy good time ahead for West Kelowna Warriors

Peachland the focus in game against Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors are once again honouring their neighbouring fans.

The Jan. 13 matchup against the Prince George Spruce Kings will be the annual Peachland Warriors Night, where the team wears peach-coloured jerseys in appreciation of those that support the team from West Kelowna’s neighbour to the south.

“Experiencing a Warriors game is exciting for Peachland youth,” said Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “…having an annual Peachland Warriors Night is an excellent way of showing appreciation to the supporters that come from our town. I look forward to being a small part of this event.”

The festivities begin a few days prior to puck drop, when the Warriors squad will visit Peachland Elementary on Jan. 10 to meet the students and even play a little floor hockey.

The following night, the Warriors will host an open skate at the outdoor rink across from the Peachland public works yard, which will also include a friendly scrimmage between the team and local firefighters.

Fans are encouraged to bring their helmets, sticks and skates between 5-7p.m. on Jan. 11 to the outdoor rink.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rocket taking on Canada in World Juniors gold medal game

READ MORE: Holiday rush slowing down at Kelowna’s airport as majority of bags picked up

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownahockeyjunior hockeyWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. hockey coach suspended indefinitely; players penalized after brawl during Kootenay junior game
Next story
As Canada prepares to face off for gold, hockey fans call world juniors a success

Just Posted

Approximately 30 trees have been illegally cut at Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country. (Taylor Conlin/Facebook)
Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park

West Kelowna RCMP is looking for a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle and committed fraud with a debit card. (Photo/West Kelowna RCMP)
West Kelowna RCMP looking for car and card thief

(West Kelowna Warriors/Submitted)
A peachy good time ahead for West Kelowna Warriors

Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)
Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton