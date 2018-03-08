A first for Heritage Christian basketball

The Saints boys and girls teams playing at the B.C. championships in the same year for the first time

Win or lose, this will be a most memorable week for Heritage Christian School’s athletic program.

For the first time ever, both the boys and girls’ basketball teams from the small Kelowna-based school have qualified for the B.C. A high school championships in the same year.

The Saints girls’ team was ranked sixth in the province heading into the tournament at the Langley Events Centre, while the HCS boys are ranked fourth overall.

The games are all being live-streamed for students this week inside the Heritage Christian School gym.

“Our school is very excited about both our senior girls and senior boys basketball teams,” said Sandra Weening-Pauling, the development manager at Heritage Christian School.

“Being a small school, this is a very big deal for us to make it this far. We even have players on our girls team who are in Grade 8, much younger and smaller than many of the players they will be up against—but ready for the challenge, and looking forward to the experience.

All but one of the Saints’ senior boys have been playing basketball together since Grade 7 and “they are a very tight-knit group,” according to Weening-Pauling.

Heritage Christian has just under 100 students enrolled in Grades 10 to 12, making it one of the smallest schools at provincials.

The Kelowna Christian Knights also have teams competing at both the boys and girls provincial championships in Langley.

