Sixty athletes selected as 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport ambassadors. (Black Press Media graphic)

60 Canadian athletes chosen as ambassadors in Save-On-Foods fueling sport initiative

‘We look forward to supporting them pursue their goals from their local hometowns to the international stage’

Olympic and Paralympic medalists, as well as athletes still paving their future achievements, are some of the 60 sport elites who will receive funding as ambassadors for the 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport program.

Hundreds of athletes from Western Canada applied, with 60 selected to take part in the grocery chain’s community sport initiative. Launched this past spring, the program includes $10 million over five years to support athletes reaching their goals, as well as local sponsorships for sports clubs.

The athletes represent an array of sports, such as hockey, soccer, curling and speed skating, while also showcasing more recent and regional passions such as CrossFit, rock climbing, water skiing, beach volleyball and BMX.

The roster includes Olympic and Pan-Am medalists, Canadian record-holders and Paralympians, as well as local club, university, and aspiring provincial team members.

“We look forward to supporting them pursue their goals from their local hometowns to the international stage, and by investing locally, we are realizing the power of sport in building healthy and vibrant communities,” said More Rewards president Dan Howe.

A full list of the athletes participating can be found at fuellingsport.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Sports

Previous story
Coldstream NHL executive relishes consecutive Stanley Cups

Just Posted

Morning Star reporter Jennifer Smith gave blood for her first time at the beginning of the pandemic, and is urging others to join her in giving life and saving lives. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Blood donors needed in Vernon, Armstrong, everywhere

The sixth Lumby Butter Tart Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oval Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Baked, beautiful butter tarts event returns to Lumby

The fire that broke out late Friday night, July 9, is now classified as being under control by BC Wildfire. The evacuation order for homes along Clarke Road was lifted earlier that morning. (Rick Windsor/Facebook)
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

Crews from local fire departments and B.C. Wildfire Services are battling a large wildland fire near Coldstream that broke out Friday night off Highway 97 south of Vernon. Residents of Clerke Road and Commonage Road between Bailey Road and Allen Brooks Way were put on evacuation alert by RCMP. (Gavin Phillips photo/@ItsGavP)
Wildfire near Coldstream closes Highway 97; Homes on Clerke Road evacuated