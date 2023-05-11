Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)

Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)

6 players from Okanagan academies taken in 1st round of WHL draft

Draft continues until Thursday night

Thursday marked an exciting day for hockey academies around the Okanagan.

Dreams were made as some of the best hockey talent in the Okanagan was taken in the first round of the Western Hockey League’s Prospects draft.

In the first round, consisting of 22 selections, six players were taken in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies.

The highest selection was third overall, when the Spokane Chiefs took Penticton’s Mathis Preston from the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team, which is run out of the Peach City. Right behind him, Keaton Verhoeff was taken by the Victoria Royals out of the RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep team in Kelowna. Verhoeff is from Port Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Four other players (two from each academy) were drafted in the first round:

  • Liam Ruck – Medicine Hat Tigers – 9th overall – Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Osoyoos, B.C.
  • Joe Iginla – Edmonton Oil Kings – 12th overall – RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Lake Country, B.C.
  • Giorgos Pantelas – Brandon Wheat Kings – 19th overall – RINK Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Victoria, B.C.
  • Markus Ruck – Medicine Hat Tigers – 21st overall – Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep – Osoyoos, B.C.

The draft continues throughout the day and will go into Thursday night. Black Press will be releasing another story on Friday, May 12 detailing all players that got taken from Okanagan-based hockey academies as well as all the Kelowna Rockets draft selections.

READ MORE: Cheers! Kelowna Beer Festival pours into City Park this weekend

READ MORE: Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks announce this year’s training camp coming to Victoria

Just Posted

Jennifer Ocker (@hillclimb_queen) racing up Knox Mountain on her way to the win in 2022. (Tyler Adair/@theoklife)
Drivers racing for top of podium at Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Drone footage from TSD members showcase the impact of flood waters on the creek bed. (Contributed)
FLOOD WATCH: Creeks stable on Okanagan Band, evacuations remain in place

Conceptual rendering showing Kelowna Community Campus facility, replacement for Parkinson Recreation Centre. (City of Kelowna)
Replacement for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre to cost $180M

Six players in total from two different Okanagan hockey academies were taken in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 11. (@thewhl/Twitter)
6 players from Okanagan academies taken in 1st round of WHL draft

Pop-up banner image