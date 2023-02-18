West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello scored his 20th goal of the season in a loss to the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)

Penticton Vees’ 6-goal outburst costs West Kelowna Warriors in 4th straight loss

10 Penticton players had multi-point nights

It wasn’t the West Kelowna Warriors’ night as the top team in the BCHL, the Penticton Vees, took it to them on Friday with an 8-2 victory. (Feb. 17).

Want to know what a fast start looks like? Defenceman Owen Simpson scored 38 seconds into the game, lifting the Vees to a 1-0 lead.

Penticton (37-3-0-1) later exploded for four consecutive goals in 5:56. Jackson Nieuwendyk and Billy Norcross found the back of the net before the Vees capitalized on a pair of power play opportunities.

Warriors (22-16-4-0) forward Jaiden Moriello helped his squad cut into the Vees’ early lead when he scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season, making it 5-1.

The Vees regained their five-goal lead before the end of the first period when rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Aydar Suniev scored his 28th goal of the season with 10 seconds to go.

Penticton’s Spencer Smith scored the lone goal of the middle frame when he buried his eighth goal of the season.

The two teams exchanged goals in the third period as Beanie Smith scored early in the period to make it 8-1 for Penticton but later, Ben MacDonald scored his 18th of the season for West Kelowna.

Ten Penticton players finished the game with multi-point efforts.

Angelo Zol suffered the loss for the Warriors while Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves in the win.

The Vees’ 75 points this season leads the BCHL.

Despite the loss, the Warriors remain third in the Interior Conference.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night when they battle the Trail Smoke Eaters and return home for first time in 25 days. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Penticton, meanwhile, will head down the Okanagan Connector on Saturday for a showdown with the Merritt Centennials. Puck drop is also at 7 p.m.

