5-under final round leads Kelowna golfer to 4th tour win

Going three-for-three in rounds under par led Kelowna’s Megan Osland to her fourth win on the Cactus Tour from March 21-23.

Teeing off at the Apache Golf Club in Arizona, Osland’s first two rounds consisted of a 69 and a 68 to give her the lead heading into the third and final round, two strokes ahead of Japan’s Yiyi Liu.

She made her presence felt right from the first hole on the final day, draining a 30-foot birdie putt. Another birdie followed on hole two after a dart of an approach shot left her with a short one-putt.

With just two bogeys in the final round paired with seven birdies, Osland cruised to a four stroke victory over Liu, her fourth win on tour.

A change of scenery is on the horizon for Osland as she heads to Louisiana for a Women’s All-Pro Tour event from April 4-7.

