The Kelowna Rockets' Pavel Novak. (Contributed)

4 Kelowna Rockets heading to NHL training camps

Pavel Novak, Tyson Feist, Trevor Wong and Noah Dorey will be attending training camps this September

Four Kelowna Rockets are headed south to attend NHL training camps this fall.

Pavel Novak was unable to play for Kelowna for the 2020-21 season after COVID-19 left him unable to travel. This year, he is headed to Minnesota for the Wild’s training camp before coming back to Kelowna for his second full season with the Rockets.

Defenceman Tyson Feist is on his way to Arizona where he will run with the Coyotes at their development camp. He played for the Rockets during the 2020-21 season, posting 10 points over 14 games.

Vancouver B.C. native Trevor Wong is packing his bags for the sunshine state to attend the Florida Panthers developmental camp. The centre led the Rockets in scoring, racking up 16 points in 16 games last season.

At just 18 years old, Noah Dorey received an invite from the Boston Bruins to attend their training camp. He appeared in nine games last season, his first with the Rockets.

The Rockets open the 2021-22 season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the Everett Silvertips on Oct. 2. The Rockets’ pre-season begins two weeks earlier on Sept. 15 in Vancouver to take on the Giants.

