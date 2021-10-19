2021 BCHL Showcase runs Wednesday to Sunday in Chilliwack

After one year in Chilliwack, the league intends to move the event around starting in 2022-23

The 2021 BCHL Showcase kicks off in Chilliwack running for five days Wednesday to Sunday (Oct. 20 to 24).

All 18 BCHL teams will congregate in Chilliwack to play two regular-season games each in front of fans and scouts from the NHL, NCAA and other levels of hockey.

See the full schedule below.

After sharing hosting duties last year, Chilliwack regained its status as sole host of the BCHL Showcase.

Fan capacity at Chilliwack Coliseum is limited to 50 per cent in accordance with the current public health orders.

Chilliwack hosted the event from its inception in 2012 through 2018, and shared the BCHL Showcase with Penticton in 2019. Salmon Arm hosted in 2020.

“We are honoured to be hosting this prestigious event once again in our community,” said Barry Douglas, vice-president, business operations and governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs. “The BCHL Showcase has been instrumental in providing a platform for BCHL players to be identified by college and professional scouts. We are grateful to host this event at a time when our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses could use an economic boost.”

RELATED: BCHL moves Showcase Festival to Salmon Arm

RELATED: Chilliwack loses half of BCHL Showcase to Penticton

The return to Chilliwack may be a one year deal however, with the BCHL intending to return to a Showcase Festival format in 2022-23 and Showcase Festival format in 2022-23, moving the event to different communities across British Columbia.

Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

————————————————

2021 BCHL Showcase schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. – Prince George at Wenatchee

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. – Salmon Arm at Coquitlam

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Langley at Penticton

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Wenatchee at Powell River

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. – Penticton at Surrey

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. – Nanaimo at Salmon Arm

Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Victoria at Prince George

Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. – Coquitlam at Nanaimo

Friday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. – Powell River at Cranbrook

Friday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. – West Kelowna at Victoria

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Merritt at Chilliwack

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. – Surrey at Trail

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. – Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. – Alberni Valley at West Kelowna

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Chilliwack at Vernon

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. – Vernon at Alberni Valley

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. – Trail at Langley

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. – Cowichan Valley at Merritt