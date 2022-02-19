14 people honoured at 20th annual Community Sport Hero reception

Last Wednesday, PacificSport Okanagan held its 20th annual Community Sports Hero awards night.
PacificSport and the City of Kelowna recognized 14 athletes and coaches because of their dedication, leadership, and outstanding contributions to the community.
The coaches honoured were:
-
Jay Christensen – Football (former CFLer)
-
Joni Frei – Softball (UBCO women’s softball)
-
Chris Halldorson – Biathlon
-
Wuilbert Jaramillo – Lacrosse
-
Lance MacDonald – International Children’s Games
-
Pat Sima-Ledding – Athletics (Head coach, Viasport BC)
-
Jackie Toews – Volleyball (assistant coach, UBCO women’s volleyball)
The athletes honoured were:
-
Miklos Bencsik II – Olympic Weightlifting
-
Jerome Blake – Athletics (2021 Toyko Olympics)
-
John Gay – Athletics (2021 Toyko Olympics)
-
Tyrel Griffith – Curling
- Abigail McCluskey – Speed Skating
- Rob Shaw – Wheelchair Tennis
- Emily Young – Para Nordic (2022 Paralympian)
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was in attendance. PacificSport Okanagan Board Chair Devin Rubadeau and Divisional Director of Active Living and Culture Jim Gabriel handed out the awards.
