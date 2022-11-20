Kelowna native Jesse Briggs is looking to help Winnipeg win their third straight Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 20. (Photo - @WPG_BlueBombers/Twitter)

109th Grey Cup to feature Kelowna flare, looking for third straight title

Jesse Briggs has been with Winnipeg since his rookie year in 2014

Need a rooting interest in the Grey Cup?

The 109th annual Grey Cup is taking place at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. between the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. And if you’re a casual fan and don’t know who to cheer for in the big game, maybe a local connection will help make up your mind.

The Blue Bombers feature linebacker Jesse Briggs, who was born in Kelowna.

In his eighth season in the league, the 32-year-old is also a special teams specialist and is trying to help Winnipeg win its third straight Grey Cup.

This season, Briggs appeared in 12 regular season games, collecting three defensive tackles and four special teams tackles. He has one special teams tackle in his year’s postseason.

The Grey Cup kicks off at 3 p.m. Pacific time on Sunday.

