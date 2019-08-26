BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: An epic ride to honour her mother

Avic Arenas says the Ride to Conquer Cancer gives her hope

Avic Arenas and her sister lost their mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018.

She says she participates in the Ride to Conquer Cancer to continue the fight and to support the BC Cancer Foundation to help others who need treatment.

“It’s just a very personal thing, but I know touches a lot of people,” Arenas says. “When I first did it, it just made me so happy to see that there is a chance for those who are still fighting.”

This year’s 200-km ride, which took place Aug. 24-25 across B.C., raised $9.1 million thanks to 2,100 riders.

“For those aspiring to ride, or support a rider – you should go for it. It’s overwhelming, it’s fun and it’s an amazing experience to come together with thousands to support a common goal. It fuels hope,” Arenas says.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Taller timber towers piques Kelowna council’s interest

The 2020 National Building Code is expected to allow mass timber construction up to 12 storeys

Kelowna’s RCMP media relations officer reassigned

The person behind breaking news is moving to another department

Kelowna Hwy. 97 accident slows afternoon traffic

Driver collides with median and spins out on busy road near Kelowna airport, dogs in tow

Okanagan charities to donate car seats to families in need

A child’s safety is priority No. 1 and that shouldn’t be compromised by financial struggles

One fish, two fish: Okanagan Kokanee salmon prep for spawning season

Regional District of Central Okanagan to educate public on importance of Kokanee salmon

Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Essos captain fondly remembered in Okanagan

On a team with scoring stars, defenceman Bob Mayer was named league MVP in 1970 as Essos won BCJHL

Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Okanagan

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Most Read