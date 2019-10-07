Susan Armstrong (centre) and Maureen Bilodeau write down animal words during a recent brain-exercise session at the Stroke Recovery Branch White Rock/South Surrey. (File photo)

B.C. stroke survivor’s art to be showcased at gala

Vancouver event to also raise funds for community programs

One year to the day that a stroke left Sue Armstrong speechless, the B.C. woman’s journey to recovery is to be showcased at a Vancouver gala.

Art and hand-crafted jewelry created by Armstrong – whose art business in White Rock had been budding until she suffered a stroke on Oct. 9, 2018 – is to be on display at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre on Oct. 9, during the Stroke Recovery Association of B.C.’s Art After Stroke Gala.

Set for 7-10 p.m., the fourth annual gala showcases art and entertainment by stroke survivors from across the province, according to a news release.

Armstrong’s stroke stole her ability to speak and the motor skills in her left hand. Her recovery strides have come through determination and the support of the organization’s White Rock chapter, the release adds.

READ MORE: Stroke survivors finding ‘magic, family’ with White Rock group

The event is to also raise funds for community programs that support people after a stroke.

For more information, visit strokerecoverybc.ca/art-after-stroke-2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Handcrafted jewelry is to be on display at the Oct. 9 gala in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

Paintings are to be on display at the Oct. 9, 2019 gala in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

Just Posted

Drive-thru petition against wet housing to be held in Kelowna on Tuesday

Kelowna residents can sign the petition from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at A Plus Automotive in Rutland

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum tonight

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Rockets capture first road trip victory

The Kelowna Rockets collected two of four points during back-to-back games against Prince George

Pain BC launches free program for people living with chronic pain in Kelowna

The support and wellness groups will be held twice a month at the Kelowna library

Former Lake Country mayor Rolly Hein dies at 74

Rolly Hein served as mayor from 1999 to 2005

Election 2019: Travis Ashley — Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Travis Ashley is running for the Green Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

31-year-old was last seen Sept. 27, Police conerned for his health and well-being

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

State of the art loo installed in Okanagan

Downtown facility now open to the public

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Most Read