More Okanagan election signs vandalized

Vernon-Monashee candidate Harwinder Sandhu signs have been tampered with repeatedly leading up to the Oct. 24, 2020, provincial election. (Contributed)

Following last week’s crude and racist election sign vandalism, one particular candidate has been hit hard once again.

“Our hard-working sign crew was busy repairing more vandalized signs,” Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu said Wednesday, Oct. 21.

More of the orange signs have been slashed, broken and ripped from the ground around the riding.

Shuswap NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren also reports several campaign signs have recently been damaged or removed.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Shuswap candidate seeking those responsible for stolen, damaged signs

Some of Vernon-Monashee Green candidate Keli Westgate’s were also reported vandalized.

This week’s damage follows a particularly concerning act of vandalism Oct. 16 where Sandhu’s sign was spray-painted with a swastika, the ‘C-word’ and scribblings over an image of her face.

Voter Herbert Brown said he isn’t an NDP supporter, but he’s upset over these acts of vandalism.

“Tampering with election signs is wrong no matter which party. Illegal as well and I hope the culprits are caught,” Brown said in response to a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020