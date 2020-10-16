Silverado Socrates

Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Silverado Socrates (Independent)

Independent candidate says she’s on track to help positively represent Canada

Silverado Socrates did not respond to Black Press Media’s request to supply a biography or answers to questions regarding the 2020 election prior to our press deadline.

Silverado Brooke Socrates was born in Cold Lake, Alberta, the daughter of a Canadian armed forces officer. Her father was transferred between there and Summerside, Prince Edward Island in her first 12 years.

He retired to the Okanagan in 1981.

She had goals of going to the Olympics and having a horse during her time in PEI. Socrates’ family moved to Saskatchewan for her Grade 7 year, to a base that had stables near by.

She pitched in money she had earned mowing lawns, and shovelling snow to buy her first horse.

Two years later, her family had two full grown horses and two yearlings that moved with them to a West Kelowna acreage.

Socrates credits great coaches she had through high school and university that set her on course to the Olympics. However, she stepped off that track in large part due to being uncomfortable under the spotlight.

The CIS record from her third year of university at UVic still exists and her 4x800m lasted about 25 years. (Tanya Jones, another Okanagan grown gal, was also on that relay team.)

Thirty years in the tourism field as a horse trail ride owner operator, toastmasters, open mikes and karaoke have helped overcome her past fears and set her back on track to help positively represent Canada.

— This bio was supplied to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce ahead of its Oct. 20 election forum.

BC Votes 2020

