B.C. VOTES 2020: Conservatives to have voice in Vernon-Monashee

Kyle Delfing has entered the 2020 provincial election race in Vernon-Monashee for the BC Conservatives. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kyle Delfing has 21 days to make an impression in the Vernon-Monashee riding.

The furniture moving company owner filed his nomination papers under the wire Friday, Oct. 2, to run as the Conservative Party candidate in the Saturday, Oct. 24 provincial election.

Delfing ran in the 2019 federal election for the People’s Party of Canada.

“I was startled there was no Conservative voice in the riding, and I think we need to have that voice,” said Delfing. “This riding is a huge Conservative riding, a lot of blue hearts, and there’s nobody to represent us. When I was asked, I was flattered when I thought about it, and came to the conclusion after talking to many people that we have to have a Conservative voice.”

Scott Anderson, a Vernon councillor who was B.C. Conservative interim leader from 2017-19, and ran for the Conservatives in Vernon-Monashee in 2013, asked Delfing to consider being the party candidate while Delfing was stopped for fuel on a job in Castlegar.

“I was impressed with Kyle during debates during the last federal election debates,” said Anderson. “I’m confident he will represent the Conservatives well.”

One of the riding issues Delfing plans to tackle is getting fairer ICBC rates for all customers, and one of his person priorities is making Highway 6 from Vernon to Lumby safer.

Delfing joins three-term incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster, NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu and the Green Party’s Keli Westgate on the Vernon-Monashee riding ballot.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of candidate for this great party,” said Delfing. “My intention is to offer a home for all fiscal conservatives, including the thousands of former BC Liberals who have simply given up on the Liberals.

“I believe that this is the time for all small ‘c’ conservatives to unite under a party that represents them, instead of having to hold your nose, abandon your core beliefs, and vote for a party led by a Trudeau Liberal, a party that first installed and still defends the hated carbon tax, a party that has remained silent as the NDP and the federal Liberals pile up debt that our kids will have to pay off,” continued Delfing. “The BC Conservative Party is the right choice – right now.”

