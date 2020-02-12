Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Aryana Jacura of the Beach Radio Bums (right) scores her first of two goals against Morning Star Sweepers rookie netminder Caitlin Clow with Beach teammate Ethan Schiman (left) avoiding the check of Star defenceman Paris Beaudry for a possible rebound during the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. The radio guys scored a stunning 3-1 upset over the Stars to advance to Friday’s championship game at 1:15 p.m. at the Green against either the defending champion City of Vernon Yard Workers or the Davidson Lawyers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers defender Brendan Shykora (right) breaks away while juggling the ball from Beach Radio Bums defender Dylan Beaumont during the opening day of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. The Bums upset the Stars 3-1. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers rookie goalie Justin Baillargeon, a former golf pro, wields his broom like a pitching wedge as he makes a save against the Beach Radio Bums in the opening game of the VErnon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers forward Caitlin Clow (left) tries to get the ball away from Aryana Jacura of the Beach Radio Bums while radio legends Rob Abramenko (rear, left), Jason Armstrong and Brian Martin look on during the opening game of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers forward Stephanie (Shoe Queen) Stecyk (left) is denied by Beach Radio Bums goalie Graham Turnbull during the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. Turnbull was stellar in his tourney debut as the Bums upset the Stars 3-1. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Beach Radio Bums defenceman Rob Abramenko (right) pokes the ball away from Morning Star Sweepers forward, and former carrier, Justin Mitchell during the opening game of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The airwaves will be hard to take.

The Beach Radio Bums, making their Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament debut Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel’s northerly parking lot, stunned the Vernon Morning Star Sweepers 3-1 to advance to Friday’s championship game at 1:15 p.m.

The airheads, er, Bums will play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between the defending champion City of Vernon Yard Workers (with Mayor Victor Cumming rumoured to be suiting up for one shift) and Davidson Lawyers.

Beach Radio was led by its trifecta of girl power with Aryana Jacura scoring twice and Dylan Beaumont adding the third goal, while Michaela Fepp almost notched a fourth goal for the winners, who had the voice of the Vernon Vipers, Graham Turnbull, in goal.

Former carrier Justin Mitchell, son of Morning Star Sweepers Hall of Fame alumnus Glenn Mitchell, broke Turnbull’s shutout bid.

“Our girl power was amazing to watch,” beamed victorious Beach Radio coach Kelly (Punch) Ackeral. “Graham was stellar in goal, stopping 1,287 shots from an aggressive team of ringers.

With the teams tied 0-0 after the first 20-minute half, Beach struck quickly for three goals on rookie Sweepers netminder Caitlin Clow, holding a broom for the first time in her young life.

Former golf pro turned sales rep Justin Baillargeon wielded his broom like a pitching wedge in goal in the opening half for the Morning Star, his biggest save coming as he stopped Beach rookie Ethan Schiman on a breakaway.

“It was one of those cases where we had a lot of chances but couldn’t finish,” said Morning Star entertainment editor/coach Jennifer Smith. “Turnbull should be called Turn-wall. He was terrific.”


