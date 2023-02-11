PHOTOS: Vernon Winter Carnival final weekend starts with bang and burn(er)

A fireworks display kicked off the final weekend of the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival Friday, Feb. 10, at Kin Race Track. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

…of which Jenna Walker of The Reklaws (right) happily obliged Alyssa by meeting her before The Reklaws’ set, and, of course, signing the poster. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Reklaws – siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker from Ontario – closed out the 2023 Vernon Winter Carnival A&W Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert Friday, Feb. 10, before a capacity crowd at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The set list of the headliners at the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Opening act Michael Daniels of Kelowna (right), with guitarist Austen Sawchuk, kicked off the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert before a capacity crowd of 3,500 Friday, Feb. 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox-Morning Star)

Kelowna’s Michael Daniels (right) with guitarist Austen Sawchuk got the party started Friday, Feb. 10, at Kal Tire Place as the opening act for the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

DJ Lunchboxx had concert-goers up dancing before and after the acts at the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert Friday, Feb. 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Parkland, Fla.’s Ashley Cooke made her first trip to Canada a memorable one as she performed before a capacity crowd at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday, Feb. 10, as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Fans used the flashlights on their cell phones to mimic lighters during the Vernon Winter Carnival A&W 2023 Snowglobe Country Barn Burner concert Friday, Feb. 10, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)