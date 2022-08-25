PHOTOS: UBC Thunderbirds win historic football game in Vernon

Kal Tire’s Ryan Paulson (left) presents the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl to UBC Thunderbirds captains Manu Giovanni (from left), Kyle Samson, Gavin Coakes and Ryan Baker after the T-Birds defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-10 in the first Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game played in the North Okanagan at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Darren Hove photo) Vernon’s Roan Reid (88), Kelowna’s Nate Beauchemin (22) and the Calgary Dinos take the field at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game against the UBC Thunderbirds. (Darren Hove Photo) The UBC Thunderbirds are ready to take the field for the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game against the Calgary Dinos Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Vernon’s Josh Hyer (96) and teammates are set for the coin toss agains the UBC Thunderbirds at the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game at Greater Vernon Athlletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Darren Hove Photo) The biggest crowd to watch an event at Greater Vernon Athletic Park was on hand Wednesday, Aug. 24, as the UBC Thunderbirds defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-7 in the first Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game played in the North Okanagan. (Darren Hove Photo) UBC players take a breather on the sidelines during the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Darren Hove Photo) UBC Thunderbirds running back Dane Kapler (right) breaks away from a pair of Calgary Dinos defenders to score a touchdown during UBC’s 28-7 win at the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) UBC Thunderbirds linebacker Jack Pasloski and teammates celebrate their 28-7 victory over the Calgary Dinos in the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Calgary Dinos head coach Wayne Harris (left) congratulates counterpart Blake Nill of UBC after the Thunderbirds defeated the Dinos 28-7 in the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Calgary Dinos head coach Wayne Harris (left) accepts a wood carving from Vernon’s Tyler Welfing of CarveWel Creations at the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) UBC Thunderbirds head coach Blake Nill (right) accepts a wood carving from Vernon’s Tyler Welfing of CarveWel Creations at the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Bruce Reid (left) presents UBC Thunderbirds offensive lineman Manu Giovanni with the Player of the Game honour from the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Darren Hove Photo) Vernon’s Liam Reid of the Calgary Dinos (52) is presented with the Okanagan Player of the Game honour from Sean Bicknell after the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game against the UBC Thunderbirds Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Vernon’s Bradley Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (centre) was among the players helping out at a skills camp Tuesday, Aug. 23, during Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivitiesat Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Darren Hove Photo) Members of the Kelowna Owls and Vernon Panthers high school football teams take part in a skills camp at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, hosted by the Kalamalka Bowl Society, featuring players and coaches from the UBC Thunderbirds and Calgary Dinos Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Darren Hove Photo) Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 23, with the Calgary Dinos and UBC Thunderbirds taking part in a free family event called Huddle in the Park at Vernon’s Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Calgary Dinos and UBC Thunderbirds played Minute to Win It games to determine which team would eat first at the Huddle in the Park Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Vernon’s Polson Park. To find out which team won the final event, check out the video in the story. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl festivities began Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Vernon’s Polson Park with a free family event called Huddle in the Park. A free concert was performed by Vernon’s Cod Gone Wild. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A historic night in the North Okanagan belonged to the boys in blue.

The blue-white-and-gold-clad UBC Thunderbirds from Vancouver defeated the white-and-red Calgary Dinos 28-7 in the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl Canadian U-Sports exhibition football game played in the North Okanagan in front of the biggest crowd to watch any event at Greater Vernon Athletic Park Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Kal Tire’s Ryan Paulson presented UBC captains Manu Giovanni, Gavin Coakes, Luke Pearson and Ryan Baker with the Kalamalka Bowl in a post-game ceremony.

Giovanni, a towering offensive lineman, was named player of the game while Vernon’s Liam Reid of the Dinos was chosen as the Okanagan player of the game.

Reid, Roan Reid, Josh Hyer and Brady Szeman, all from Vernon, played for Calgary, as did Kelowna’s Nate Beauchemin. Vernon’s Zack Smith and Kelowna’s Isaac Athans and Easton and Everett Schmuland did not play for the Dinos.

UBC dressed Okanagan-Thompson products Brandon Sanford of Salmon Arm, Nicholas Stanfield of West Kelowna and Liam Wishart of Kamloops. Vernon’s Bradley Hladik did not play for the T-Birds.

Tyler Welfing of Vernon’s CarveWel Creations presented beautiful wood carvings of a dinosaur and thunderbird to head coaches Wayne Harris of Calgary and Blake Nill of Vancouver, respectively.

The game opened under bright sunny skies. UBC and Calgary exchanged safeties in their respective end zones during the quarter, making the score 2-2 after 15 minutes.

The weather changed in the second quarter as a storm blew in, though rain was very minimal. Dane Kapler scampered up the middle on a 50-yard touchdown run for UBC with Kieran Flannery-Fleck booting the convert to give the T-Birds a 9-2 lead. Kapler finished the night with 127 yards on eight carries and the major.

Calgary gave up another safety, adding another two points to UBC’s cushion, and the Thunderbirds padded the lead in the final minute of the half. Quarterback Garrett Rooker scored on a one-yard run with 17 second remaining (Flannery-Fleck added the convert). The score was set up by a diving catch inside the 20-yard-line red zone on a Rooker pass to Shemar McBean.

UBC led 18-2 at the half.

After an entertaining intermission scrimmage between Vernon Minor Football’s two Atom Division squads, the big kids got back to business.

Hyer received the biggest cheer of the night when he dropped UBC quarterback Derek Engel for a sack. T-Birds’ left-footed kicker Owen Brown mastered a swirling wind to boot a 43-yard-field goal on the ensuring play to extend the UBC led to 21-2.

Engel would hook up with receiver Brett Birch-Jones, who made a great catch in the corner of the end zone to give the Thunderbirds a 28-2 bulge (Flannery-Fleck was perfect on the converts). The play was set up by a 51-yard punt return by UBC’s Edgerrin Williams.

After Deakon Taylor-Young got Calgary out of trouble with a 52-yard punt return that started in his endzone, the Dinos marched but couldn’t put points on the board. The Calgary defence then forced UBC into a two-and-out and a punt from their end zone, which the T-Birds conceded for a safety.

During the third-quarter intermission, youngster Tatym Tiggelaar had a chance to win $5,000 by making a field goal from 40 yards out. The barefooted right-footed kicker got it about seven yards in the air.

Calgary kicker Vince Triumbari added the final points of the night for Calgary on a 47-yard fourth-quarter field goal.

The game was created by the Kalamalka Bowl Society, who hoped to make the contest an annual event to help promote sports in the community.

Festivities kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 23 after the teams arrived in Vernon. Both schools took part in helping with a skills camp for minor and high school football players, then both had some fun at a meet-and-greet and free concert in Polson Park called Huddle in the Park, which included the teams playing Minute to Win It games to determine who ate first.

The video below will show you how the Dinos did not become extinct in the food line.

