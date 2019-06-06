PHOTOS: These photos will have you visiting a festival in no time

Creston, BC Photo by Jeff Banman
Vancouver BC, Photo by Emily Koopman
Victoria BC Photo by Kenny S. Zhang
Windsor, ON Photo by Christopher Wang
Surrey, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Brucejack, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Bruce Alta, Photo by Bertine Tremblay
Abbotsford Airshow, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Vancouver, BC Photo by Kyungyeul Lee
Abbotsford, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Red Deer, Alta Photo by Kim Mortimer
Victoria, BC Photo by Kim Passmore
Pride Parade, Photo by Alicia Vanin
Chilliwack Tulip Festival, BC Photo by Gurmeet Ahuja

The latest entries for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest are all about bright lights and big crowds.

Catch a clown riding a motorcycle, or extravagant fireworks lighting up the night, in our festivals and events category.

This year, prizes include a three-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at $6,000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Love where you live? Take a photo and enter to win a trip to Yukon

READ MORE: London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

Submit photos across seven categories in the contest, including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, West Coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

Click here to enter


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June

Partial and full parkade closures are required for maintenance work over the next five months

Rutland Business After Hours attendees administer Naloxone to navel oranges

The Bridge trained attendees how to recognize signs of overdose, properly use life-saving kits

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Two-year-old Shuswap girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Most Read