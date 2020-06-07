PHOTOS: Second Shuswap Black Lives Matter rally draws big crowd

An estimated crowd of more than 400 gathered on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Downtown Salmon Arm Saturday, June 6, to show their support for Black Lives Matter. It was the second such peaceful protest in the city in three days. The first on Thursday, June 4, drew a crowd of more than 150. (Kristal Burgess photo) An estimated crowd of more than 400 gathered on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Downtown Salmon Arm Saturday, June 6, to show their support for Black Lives Matter. It was the second such peaceful protest in the city in three days. (Kristal Burgess photo) Motorists showed their support for Black Lives Matter during a second such rally in downtown Salmon Arm, along the Trans-Canada Highway, Saturday, June 6. The rally drew an estimated crowd of more than 400. The first event on Thursday, June 4, drew a crowd of more than 150. (Kristal Burgess photo) An estimated crowd of more than 400 gathered on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Downtown Salmon Arm Saturday, June 6, to show their support for Black Lives Matter. It was the second such peaceful protest in the city in three days. The first on Thursday, June 4, drew a crowd of more than 150. (Kristal Burgess photo) An estimated crowd of more than 400 gathered on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Downtown Salmon Arm Saturday, June 6, to show their support for Black Lives Matter. It was the second such peaceful protest in the city in three days. The first on Thursday, June 4, drew a crowd of more than 150. (Kristal Burgess photo) Salmon Arm RCMP were on-hand for a Black Lives Matter rally Saturday, June 6, in downtown Salmon Arm that drew an estimated crowd of more than 400. It was the second such rally in Salmon Arm in three days. (Kristal Burgess photo) An estimated crowd of more than 400 gathered on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway in Downtown Salmon Arm Saturday, June 6, to show their support for Black Lives Matter. It was the second such peaceful protest in the city in three days. The first on Thursday, June 4, drew a crowd of more than 150. (Kristal Burgess photo)

For the second time in three days, downtown Salmon Arm hosted a Black Lives Matter rally.

This time, though, the crowd was twice as big.

An estimated 400+ plus people took part in Saturday’s rally, which began at 12 p.m. Some people were still on the street four hours later.

The first rally Thursday, June 4, drew an approximate crowd of 150.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm demonstrators show unity with Black Lives Matter movement



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Newsprotest