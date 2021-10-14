PHOTOS: North Okanagan-Shuswap runners race through provincial park

A trio of Salmon Arm Secondary runners, including eventual senior girls race winner Sam Vukadinovic (right), warms up before the start of the North Zone five-kilometre event Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Race director Mark Bendall of the host Vernon Secondary Panthers goes over the pre-race instructions prior to the start of the senior girls and boys five kilometre run at a North Zone junior/senior cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Fulton Secondary runner Ashton Takhar (front) leads Kal Secondary’s Keegan Heidt (second) and Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sam Calkins into the final stretch of the senior boys five-kilometre North Zone high school cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Takhar held on to win the race while Calkins caught and passed Heidt for second spot. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sam Vukadinovic takes a peak over her shoulder to see how close her opponents are as she leads the field into the final stretch of the North Zone senior girls five-kilometre cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. Vukadinovic held off the field to capture first place. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Revelstoke runner Maya Royal is all smiles as she crosses the finish line in first place in 16 minutes and 32 seconds, nearly a minute ahead of her closest competitor, at the four-kilometre North Zone junior girls cross-country running race in Coldstream Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Fulton Secondary’s Kiara Pighin finishes in second place in the junior girls four-kilometre event at a North Zone high school cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Shuswap Middle School’s Walter Bullen (front) holds off a challenge from Vernon Secondary’s Ethan Menard to finish sixth overall at a North Zone junior boys four-kilometre cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Conditions were ideal Wednesday, Oct. 13, for an after-school run.

Vernon Secondary hosted the third of the 2021 North Zone Junior/Senior Cross-Country Running meets at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

There were 70 runners from nine North Okanagan schools, and there were sufficient entries to have nine teams with the required minimum of four athletes competing for team honours in Junior and Senior Boys and Girls.

Runners were greeted with sunshine as they began their races at the provincial park’s parking lot, then made their way up into the hills, finishing with a downhill sprint to the end line.

Wednesday’s results (top three finishers-times):

JUNIOR GIRLS (FOUR-KM):

1…Maya Royal (Revelstoke Secondary) 16 minutes 32 seconds;

2…Kiara Pighin (Fulton Secondary) 17:16;

3…Emma Muddiman (Jackson Secondary, Salmon Arm) 18:38;

TEAM

1…Jackson (89 pts);

2…Vernon Secondary (169 pts);

JUNIOR BOYS (FOUR-KM):

1…Luke Mitchell (Seaton Secondary) 15:35;

2…Simon Heidt (Seaton Secondary) 15:38;

3…Lucas Hansen (Jackson) 15:51;

TEAM

1…Jackson (30 pts);

2…Seaton (32 pts);

3…Shuswap Middle School (61 pts);

4…Vernon Secondary (109 pts);

SENIOR GIRLS (FIVE-KM):

1…Sam Vukadinovic (Salmon Arm Secondary) 22:17;

2…Meya Musseau (Revelstoke Secondary) 22:26;

3…Isabelle Wilkie (Salmon Arm Secondary) 24:08;

TEAM:

1…Salmon Arm Secondary (37 pts);

2…Vernon Secondary (78 pts);

SENIOR BOYS FIVE-KM):

1…Ashton Takhar (Fulton Secondary) 18:26;

2…Sam Calkins (Salmon Arm Secondary 18:39;

3…Keegan Heidt (Kalamalka Secondary) 18:50;

TEAM:

1…Salmon Arm Secondary (11 pts)

Salmon Arm will host the North Zone championships Wednesday, Oct. 20. Runners must have competed in one of the four races to qualify for the Okanagan Valley championships Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Summerland.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon Vipers salute city’s lengthy hockey history in retro jersey

READ MORE: 88-year-old Shuswap thrill seeker fulfills wish to soar in a paraglider

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

High school sportsLocal Sportsrunning