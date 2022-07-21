PHOTOS: Countback determines Spallumcheen ladies golf event champ

A countback on scorecards was needed to determine the winner of the annual Spallumcheen Golf Club’s Ladies Open golf tournament north of Vernon Wednesday, July 20.
Lynda Palahniuk of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club won the top prize of $150. She shot a 76 over the 18-hole event as did Bev Kellerman of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort and Katrina LeNoury of the host club.
Heather Smuin of Tobiano Resort near Kamloops was fourth at 79, and Stephanie Shykora from Black Mountain near Kelowna rounded out the top-five with an 80.
The overall low net winner was Diane Oakden of Spall with a net 65 score. She also collected $150.
The complete results are below:
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Kellerman, 76 (R)
2nd low gross: Lenoury 76
3rd low gross: Smuin 79
4th low gross: Shykora 80
1st low net: Collette Burns, Spallumcheen, 67
2nd low net: Mary Lukacs, Spallumcheen, 68
3rd low net: Gaetane Daigle, Shadow Ridge (Kelowna), 70
4th low net: Marion Radcliffe, Sunset Ranch (Kelowna), 72 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: KerryLynn Richard, Sunset Ranch, 86
2nd low gross: Neva Gigliuk, Spallumcheen, 87
3rd low gross: Marsha Allen, Revelstoke, 89
4th low gross: Kim Croot, Spallumcheen, 92
1st low net: Diane Fish, Surrey Ladies Club, 69
2nd low net: Jewlie Milligan,Spallumcheen, 70
3rd low net: Laurie Arthur, Spallumcheen, 72
4th low net: Terry-Mae Sinclair, Salmon Arm, 74
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Donna Rollier, Salmon Arm, 95 (R)
2nd low gross: Paige Tracey-Welwood, Shuswap Lake Golf, 95
3rd low gross: Diana Welt, Spallumcheen, 98
4th low gross: Deb Heale, Spallumcheen, 99
1st low net: Linda Nicolas, Black Mountain, 70
2nd low net: Darcie Wright, Spallumcheen, 72
3rd low net: Sheren Kripps, Spallumcheen, 76
4th low net: Zdena Brokes, Osoyoos Golf and Country Club, 77 (R)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Judy Poole, Shadow Ridge, 98
2nd low gross: Gilian Kilgour, Spallumcheen, 100
3rd low gross: Kay Cornish, Spallumcheen, 105
4th low gross: Terry Logan, Spallumcheen, 108
1st low net: Gloria Tewnion, The Dunes Golf (Kamloops), 71
2nd low net: Linda Macleod, Spallumcheen, 72
3rd low net: Arlene Spearman, Spallumcheen, 75 (R)
4th low net: Audrey Wiwchar, The Dunes Golf, 75
KP 1st flight: Lukacs
KP 2nd flight: Cathie Mclaren
KP 3rd flight: Wright
KP 4th flight: Linda Bridgeman
Long Drive 1st flight: Shykora
Long drive 2nd flight: Deb Stenerson
Long drive 3rd flight: Bernie Mahapatra
Long drive 4th flight: Poole
