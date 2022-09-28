Wild Sky Sisters

Wild Sky Sisters: Libra Season – Where the sacred“self” meets “other”

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Libra season starts September 22nd when the Sun moves into Libra.

Libra season and the Autumnal Equinox is the official start of Fall.

We are moving from Yin Energy – Virgo – Mutable Earth to Yang energy – Libra – Cardinal Air.

Sacred healing makes way for sacred relationships.

Libra energy is diplomatic, graceful, harmonious and focused on relationships. With the Sun transiting Libra, our relationships get a boost as does our art and our social justice. Libra wants to see things equal and just and wants to please people.

Libra is Cardinal Air: think of the way a scream originates in the core of the body or the center of a vortex of wind. This is powerful energy that spins and shakes. Don’t negate Libra energy because of its desire for balance – it can be fierce.

Ruled by Venus, the Goddess of love and beauty. Venus wants to create art and sensual pleasures to support her. She’ll magnetize resources to her in the Libra way of charm and grace.

CAUTION – Mercury Retrograde is here. Back up your tech.

Mercury will be retrograde until Oct 2nd and in its shadow until Oct 16th.

Find the area of your chart that has Libra in it and reflect on how you have had to review, revise and re-evaluate. Likely all of your relationships in your life will get an infusion of this energy in the month of Sept/October.

Air signs are all about communication, intellect and being social.

How do I show up in my relationships?

Where do I give? Take?

What relationships do I value?

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

horoscopes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uzelman: The burgeoning public service is damaging longer-term employment growth

Just Posted

Illicit product seized by police on Sept. 27, 2022. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Second drug bust in 4 days: Kelowna RCMP seize hundreds of doses

Gordon and Lawrence crash. (Shauna Hinch)
E-bike rider hit by vehicle on Gordon Drive in Kelowna

Walk for Her on Oct. 15. (Her International)
Take a ‘Walk for Her’ in Kelowna and support women in Nepal

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
Kelowna City Hall will not follow Merritt’s 4-day work week, though there is flexibility

Pop-up banner image