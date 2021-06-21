Wild Sky Sisters

Wild Sky Sisters: Cancer Season

Wild Sky Sisters is a joint venture between Angela Moffitt and Tamara McLellan

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Cancer Season: Feel the River of your Emotions

Cancer season starts with the Summer Solstice on June 20th.

This is the seasonal initiation of Summer. We are moving from Yang energy – Gemini – Mutable Air to Yin Energy – Cancer – Cardinal Water. Sacred mind makes way for sacred feelings.

Cancer season is a time for healing our relationship – with ourselves, our family and our feelings. It’s a time to look at the ways that we nourish – both others and ourselves. From the work of Dr. Masuro Emoto and Viktor Schauberger, we know that water holds memory. Cardinal water is the source of it all. It’s the wellspring from where life forms.

Water is intuitive and empathetic. Cancer rules the breasts and the womb. The greatest nurturing mother of us all, Mother Earth is alive with activity during this beautiful shift in the northern hemisphere.

The best thing I’ve ever heard was from Pat McCabe on Speaking to the Water.

Pat talks about the prayers you can give to the water, which in turn evaporates to the Sky and is rained down upon all the lands. This gives you a sense of the nourishing presence of water and our relationship to it – and with the mother, our Earth.

Cancer is where we discover how to take care of others and ourselves. Cancer rules the ideas behind home, family and ancestral energy.

Ever felt a little crabby?

Probably because you’re not internally resourced. Maybe because you’re safeguarding your feelings and what is vulnerable to you.

That’s cancer energy too.

In an extremely polarized world, we have no choice – self care is non negotiable. Find all of the ways this season to take care of you! Let the sun shine down on the way in which you boundary yourself so that you’re FULL for the people you care about most. And then enjoy life with those you love.

About Wild Sky Sisters:

Did you know you have a whole planetary chart and not just a Sun Sign? To learn more about where all the planets were at your birth and how they want to love you, visit www.WildSkySisters.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

horoscopes

Previous story
COLUMN: A glimpse into the art of drag

Just Posted

A small balcony fire was doused Monday, June 21, 2021, at a home for sale on 43rd Avenue and 16th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Small porch fire doused in Vernon

Tiny fire starts on balcony of home for sale

(Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Motorcyclist taken to Vernon hospital

Motorcycle, vehicle both heading southbound on busy roadway and collide

It won't look quite l ike this in 2020 but the popular Music In The Park series for Armstrong's Memorial Park will be held with strict social distancing rules and limited tickets available for each show Friday night starting June 26. (Jenna Churchill photo)
Music will fill Armstrong park

Popular Music in the Park series returns, with protocols, with six bands booked for June and July

The 2020 grad class of Vernon Secondary School will be the first class to have their group shot Photoshopped together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star file)
Vernon grads move traditional photo from courthouse in respect of 215 Indigenous children

Vernon Secondary Students snapshot at school to not disturb memorial

t
Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel speaks to the Sacred Hearts Catholic Church burning down early Monday morning, June 21, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Community ‘angry and hurting’ but Penticton band chief doesn’t condone burning of church

Both Catholic church fires are deemed suspicious, says RCMP

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
A closer look: do Vancouver Island First Nations support the war in the woods?

First Nations/environmentalist old growth alliance uneasy, if it exists at all

(Drive BC photo)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Drive BC says to avoid the area until the road is clear

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to three incidents involving women concerned for their own safety between June 13 and 17, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to concerns about women being watched, followed

In one of three incidents a woman was invited into a vehicle but declined

A blood drive in support of 1-year-old Rielynn Gormley of Agassiz is scheduled for Monday, June 28 at Tzeachten First Nation Community Hall in Chilliwack. Rielynn lives with type 3 von Willebrand disease, which makes it difficult for her to stop bleeding. (Screenshot/Canadian Blood Services)
Upcoming blood drive in honour of Fraser Valley toddler with rare blood condition

The Gormley family has organized a blood drive in Chilliwack on June 28

Most Read