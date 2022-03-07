Vernon history in pictures

Teacher, teacher, won’t you teach me? Junior-Senior Secondary teachers in Vernon gather for group photo in 1949

A 1949 group shot of teachers from the Vernon Junior Senior High School. For a list of names, please contact gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca with “photo number 8378” in the subject line. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo #8378)

In the late 1940s, secondary school students in Vernon were educated at one school.

The accompanying photo from the Museum and Archives of Vernon shows the staff gathering outside Vernon Junior-Senior High School for a photo in 1949.

The school looks to be the old Park School, located in Polson Park, which would become Vernon High School and later Clarence Fulton Junior Secondary School. The junior was removed when a new Fulton school accommodating Grades 8 to 12 was built at its present location off Okanagan Landing Road. The old school was torn down.

Vernon Junior High School was built at the north end of town and eventually became W.L. Seaton Junior, then W.L. Seaton Secondary School, as it remains today at its 41st Avenue location.

There are currently four public secondary schools in Greater Vernon and one private high school.

