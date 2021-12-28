Vernon history in pictures

A look at a couple of members of a well-known Vernon family at Christmas in 1938

Fleming family Christmas in 1938. Pictured are Betty Fleming and her daughter Betty Jane Fleming. Note the Christmas cards pinned to the curtains! (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #31238)

Some great Christmas traditions can be found in this one photo.

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives sent the 1938 photo of Vernon’s Fleming family Christmas.

Betty Fleming and her daughter Betty Jane Fleming are pictured, and there appears to be a man at the right smoking a pipe.

The dog lays comfortably by the piano and Christmas tree. Notice the tinsel on the tree? The presents wrapped below it?

The museum wants people to look at the Christmas cards pinned to the curtains. Do we still do that more than 80 years later? Do we still receive that many cards??

On behalf of all of us at the Morning Star, we hope you all had a very Merry Christmas, and wish you all the best in 2022!

Our thanks to Gwyn Evans at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives for providing the photos and information. The pictures will continue in print in 2022.

